It wasn’t the first, will it be the last? Again a party in Palermo that flouts the current restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. This time, it was done in the Terrace from a bar and there was more than 100 people dancing.

The party was thwarted in Thames to 1800 and the place was evicted, closed and it was imputed to the person in charge of the premises.

The agents of the Judicial Investigation Corps arrived there, after learning of the event, the “Silvia Fest”, where the presence of DJ’s was promoted and invited to dance.

Judicial sources reported that it was the Misconduct and Misconduct Prosecutor’s Office No. 8 that ordered that “the place be inspected to verify whether the current health protocols for prevention by Covid-19 and the possible commission of misconduct”.

Clandestine party on a Thames terrace in 1800.

Thus, it was discovered that on the terrace, of about 90 square meters, there was 110 people.

The operative

Given this, people were evicted and the premises were closed for violating the restrictions of the pandemic but also for “not have authorization to function as a house for private parties ”.

In addition, the person in charge of the premises was charged with infringing the Article 205 of the Penal CodeWhat a penalty for anyone who violates the measures adopted to prevent the introduction or spread of an epidemic.



Clandestine party in Palermo.

The person in charge of the premises must appear in court next Wednesday. The penalty for violating article 205 is six months to 2 years in prison.

No brake

In the City, these types of clandestine events have been disrupted during the pandemic in bars, hotels, restaurants and even in rented houses.

Based on official data provided by the Buenos Aires Security area, between March 27 and April 25 there were more than 12 parties and 1,281 were the attendees notified for violation of article 205 of the Penal Code.

And some of those closings were held in places known to the Buenos Aires nightlife regulars. Thus the local La Morocha Garden Bar, a few meters from the Planetarium, and also Carnal, in Palermo Hollywood, were closed.

What happened this weekend in Palermo is not an isolated case: it happens throughout the country.

