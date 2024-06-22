The mayor of Malinaltepec, a municipality in the state of Guerrero, in southern Mexico, Acasio Flores Guerrero, was murdered on Friday night (21) after being detained by residents of a community where he went on Thursday to inaugurate a public work.

In a note, the Attorney General’s Office (FGE), which this Saturday (22) opened an investigation into qualified homicide, reported that the mayor went to the Guadalupe neighborhood, in the community of Alacatlatzala, to inaugurate a public work when, “after physical clashes, he was detained by dissatisfied residents who criticized him for incomplete works” months before ending his administration.

The Guerrero Public Security Secretariat reported that that night [de quinta-feira] Agents from the Mexican Army and the National Guard went to the scene, as well as representatives from the General Secretariat of the Government and the Human Rights Commission, but the road was blocked with rocks.

The first version of the mayor’s death was announced on Friday afternoon through a bulletin signed by the Commissioner of Communal Assets and members of the Alacatlatzala community, which stated that he had been murdered on Thursday.

“Flores Guerrero showed up at 6:30 pm on Thursday to inaugurate a social project. Apparently a group of people were waiting for him and, after a fight with his companions, he was deprived of his life. The underlying issue is not known,” the bulletin stated.

Community members tried to distance themselves from the crime and claimed that they have no relation to the agrarian conflict that has existed for years between Malinaltepec and the community of Alacatlatzala, as they have always respected their authorities.

On Friday night, Malinaltepec City Hall reported the events in a statement, requested the full weight of the law and said that this is a crime that should not go unpunished.

“We strongly condemn this atrocious act, an attack that goes beyond the limits of dialogue and reason. There is no explanation for depriving a human being of his freedom, much less taking the life of a person who loved what he did, who respected social ideologies,” the city hall said in a statement.

The governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado, condemned the incident through a message on social media and expressed her solidarity and condolences to Flores Guerrero’s family and friends.

“I have asked the Attorney General of the state of Guerrero to carry out a rapid and exhaustive investigation to identify, locate and bring to justice those responsible for this regrettable crime,” he stated.

As of this Saturday, there is no further information about what happened or about the mayor’s companions. Unofficially, it was reported that Flores Guerrero’s body was found in his truck, on the Tlapa-Marquelia highway.