Despite the dismissal of Diego Cocca and due to CONCACAF regulations, the squad that will play the Gold Cup in the United States throughout July will be the same one that the Argentine coach had already called. That is to say, Jaime Lozano will have to face this tournament with the pieces that he has on the board and he will have to adapt to them, because although there are many players that he knows with his eyes closed, there are others with whom he has not had any work. .
The only modification that will be one hundred percent in the hands of Jaime Lozano, will be to choose Alexis Vega’s replacement for the competition. After the Mexican has been discharged in due time and form due to an injury that has not allowed him to fully work with the national team. That being the case, “Jimmy” will have to choose the replacement for the Chivas soccer player for the Mexican National Team and it seems that it will be someone from Verde Valle in the same way.
In a decision that Paunovic will not like at all, because he could lose up to 3 days. It seems that Lozano has made the decision that Roberto Alvarado, who started working with Chivas this Sunday, will once again have to break ranks with the herd to take a flight to the United States, since the “louse” would be chosen Jaime to fill the gap within the squad that Vega has left, who has not been at a good sporting level for a long time.
