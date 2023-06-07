A well-known Chinese influencer, known as Zhong Yuan Huang Ge, died during a live broadcast in which he drank a liter of traditional baijiu liquor of high gradation in twenty seconds, local media collect this Wednesday.

The death of the young man 26 yearsa resident of the central province of Henan and whose account has been closed, occurred last June 2ndas confirmed by a source close to the media Southern Metropolis Daily.

Zhong Yuan Huang Ge’s Transmissions they were popular for extreme activities that he carried out, such as opening a coconut with his bare hands or eating a large amount of very hot dried chili.

In one of the videos in which he consumed a drink at high speed, the young man demonstrated that the liquid was indeed alcoholic by dipping a paper towel in it and setting it on fire.

The cases have reignited the debate over social media safety and regulations in China, given that he is not the only creator who died after doing activities related to his work as an influencer in China.

The event takes place after last May, another influencer from Jiangsu province known as Sanqiange was found dead after broadcasting live a challenge that he ended up losing, for which he consumed as punishment about seven bottles of baijiu liquor, which has more or less 60% alcohol.

The Chinese authorities published in September last year a new regulation for online transmissions according to which live events They must be issued with a time delay in order to monitor the comments written during them.

A few months earlier, regulators issued a code of conduct with 31 ‘bad habits’ for influencers, prohibiting them from defaming the country’s culture, historical figures or national heroes, as well as urging them to avoid promoting topics deemed sensitive. .

EFE

