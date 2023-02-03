The curtain goes off the Zeekr X. Another fully electric crossover from the stable of the Chinese Geely.

If you drive on the highway these days, it seems as if you come across a new brand every week. Lynk & Co, Nio, XPeng and now we can expect the Zeekr soon. All those new cars have three things in common, they all come from China, they are fully electric and they are almost always SUVs.

The Chinese Zeekr X is built by the Geely concern. It also owns Volvo and Polestar, among others, so it is no surprise that the Zeekr X becomes a Chinese cousin of the Volvo EX30.

We don’t know very much about the Swedish-designed car yet, just what it looks like. You could call the design of the electric car idiosyncratic. At the front, the car is also somewhat reminiscent of the models of that other sister brand, Lynk & Co.

It is also known that the car will be placed on the Geely SEA platform. The Zeekr X will probably share a lot with the Smart #1, which is on the same basis and, as a Brabus version, sprints from zero to one hundred in less than 4 seconds. Zeekr hints at the same acceleration times, so that offers hope.

The Volvo EX30 will also be installed on the Geely SEA base. It will therefore probably be closely related to this Zeekr X. Geely will soon be well in the electric crossovers in Europe. The Chinese Zeekr X could just come to our country again this year. But wait for more details.

This article Another Chinese EV crossover: the Zeekr X appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Chinese #crossover #Zeekr