In St. Petersburg, another child died, born to a Russian surrogate mother, presumably for the Chinese. Writes about it Telegram-channel “Mash at Moika”.

The baby’s body was found in an apartment on Aviakonstruktorov Avenue. Emergency services were called by the child’s nanny. He was born a month ago. The cause of the boy’s death has not yet been established.

Earlier, another child from a surrogate mother died in Gatchina, Leningrad Region. The Investigative Committee reported that the boy was kept in the apartment until his parents arrived from China. The department appointed a pre-investigation check.

In September, it became known that in St. Petersburg, since the beginning of 2020, some of the babies born by surrogate mothers-Russian women for foreigners have disappeared. More than 60 biological parents turned to consulates for help in finding newborns. Social services, medical and law enforcement agencies do not know where the children are. Since the beginning of the year, more than a hundred children have been born in St. Petersburg from surrogate mothers whose biological parents are abroad. Most of them are Chinese citizens.