AG Tuesday, 4 January 2022, 21:37



The Albany County Prosecutor’s Office, in New York, announced yesterday that it has decided to withdraw one of the charges of sexual harassment that weigh on former state governor Andrew Cuomo, since, despite being “credible”, it cannot be proven, as explained by the head of the district, David Soares.

The indictment dates from late October 2021, two months after Cuomo resigned after half a dozen women reported that they had been assaulted by him. In the latter, the alleged victim claims that the now disgraced Democratic leader groped her without her consent at her official residence in Albany.

The charge has been dismissed three days before Cuomo’s appearance in this case, presented by the county Sheriff’s Office before Soares completed his own investigation, causing discomfort in the prosecutor, who a few weeks ago said that the accusation was “potentially defective ‘.

Cuomo adds a new legal victory after several prosecutors have already announced that they would not file lawsuits for another series of accusations, since despite their “credibility” they do not constitute a crime. All the accusations were supported by a report by the New York attorney general, Laetitia James, which included the accounts of women who reported having been assaulted.