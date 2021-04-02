Renan Lodi may have a new opportunity, this time in the match against Sevilla. Simeone put the Brazilian as a left-handed winger in the possible starting eleven against the Andalusian team in Friday’s test. Lodi has not had a good season, although it could have a place against Sevilla in one of the most important games of the campaign for the current leader.

Lodi has played 15 league games, eight in the Champions League and two in the Copa del Rey. In total, 25 games where he has given two assists and played 1,306 minutes of official competition. But he has lost prominence in the team, since with the system of three centrals and two lanes Simeone found Carrasco comfortable and the Belgian performed very well. And on other occasions, Cholo preferred Hermoso as a left-handed side.

Lodi did not play in the previous league match against Alavés, although he did in the Champions League match against Chelsea played in the English capital. However, he was traded at half-time for Hermoso. It has been the usual trend throughout this year, where a great game has not come to fruition. Carrasco’s sanction may give him the opportunity to show again its worth in a fundamental clash for the Madrid team.

Lodi, 22, has a contract with Atlético until June 30, 2025. Last season, the first in the rojibalnco team, he had a very good performance, although this year he has stagnated. Its market value is 30 million according to Transfermarkt and they have faith in the entity for the immediate future, since there are not many players in the market with the projection of the Atlético side.