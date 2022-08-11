The decline of the most successful generation at Real Madrid since the legendary white ballet of the 1950s never ends. Benzema, Modric, Kroos, Casemiro or Carvajal have one more year, although their performance after last season’s historic Champions-League double leaves very little room for any kind of doubt. It is a group of players with an immense competitive spirit, with experience to give away, indisputable quality and a hunger for victory that has not yet died out despite the passing of the years and the accumulation of trophies in the showcases.

This second Ancelotti’s Real Madrid has the soul of a champion, signs of identity very much in keeping with the idiosyncrasy that has traditionally prevailed in Chamartín and also sporting arguments to continue aspiring to everything. The old guard in midfield already has a bench to match, with Tchouaméni, Camavinga and Valverde as men of the future in the white machine room. The defense reinforces its alternatives with the arrival of Rüdiger and in goal the presence of the giant Courtois provides all the necessary guarantees for a team that aspires to win all the titles.

Only the attack front casts certain doubts. Obviously not because of option A, since a version of Benzema and Vinicius similar to the one from last year offers benefits to dream of the highest goals, but because of the possibilities to replace either of them in case of absence. Hazard shows his head with his best preseason in white and a physical form that has little to do with that of any of his previous summers in Chamartín.

The Belgian is looking for the charm on his fourth attempt, trying to get closer to the version of differential player that he showed during his time at Chelsea. A priori, it will be fundamental in the future of Madrid’s season, since Ancelotti’s idea is that the ‘7’ is the alternative to Benzema. And it is that the French ‘9’ lacks any competence as a specific striker, as Mariano is still far from convincing Carletto.

It is true that the scoring drought that affected Madrid so much in the years immediately after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be a thing of the past. Benzema’s 44 goals in 46 games last season speak for themselves and explain, together with Vinicius’s exponential growth –22 goals and star status– the leap that Madrid made in a course that seemed like a transition at the beginning, although It ended up being one of the best that is remembered on the banks of the Castellana.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti. 4-3-3 A classic by Ancelotti, this drawing allows Valverde to play as a wild card, arriving to occupy the right flank of the Whites’ attack, but also with a tactical and physical sense as the fourth midfielder. The trident of midfielders, oblivious to the passing of time. Rüdiger provides alternatives to a consolidated defense. goalkeepers 1 Courtois. 13 Monday. defenses 2 Carvajal. 3 Military. 4 Praise. 5 Vallejo. 6 Nachos. 12 Odriozola. 22 Rudiger. 23 Mendy. Midfielders 8 kroos. 10 Modric. 14 Casemir. See also Master oppositions 2022: what not to do the day before the exam 15 Valverde. 17 Lucas Vazquez. 18 Tchouameni. 19 Ceballos. 25 Camavinga. strikers 7 hazard. 9 Benzema. 11 Asensio. 20 Vinicius. 21 Rodrigo. 24 Marian. Coach Carlo Ancelotti. 4-3-3 A classic by Ancelotti, this drawing allows Valverde to play as a wild card, arriving to occupy the right flank of the Whites’ attack, but also with a tactical and physical sense as the fourth midfielder. the trident of midfielders, oblivious to the passage of weather. Rüdiger provides alternatives to a consolidated defense. Midfielders 8 kroos. 10 Modric. 14 Casemir. 15 Valverde. 17 Lucas Vazquez. 18 Tchouameni. 19 Ceballos. 25 Camavinga. goalkeepers 1 Courtois. 13 Monday. defenses 2 Carvajal. 3 Military. 4 Praise. 5 Vallejo. 6 Nachos. 12 Odriozola. 22 Rudiger. 23 Mendy. strikers 7 hazard. 9 Benzema. 11 Asensio. 20 Vinicius. 21 Rodrigo. 24 Marian. Coach Carlo Ancelotti. Rüdiger provides alternatives to a consolidated defense. the trident of midfielders, oblivious to the passage of weather. 4-3-3 An Ancelotti classic, this drawing allows you to play with Valverde as wild card, with arrival to occupy the right side of the white attack although also tactical and physical sense as fourth midfield player. strikers 7 hazard. 9 Benzema. 11 Asensio. 20 Vinicius. 21 Rodrigo. 24 Marian. goalkeepers 1 Courtois. 13 Monday. defenses 2 Carvajal. 3 Military. 4 Praise. 5 Vallejo. 6 Nachos. 12 Odriozola. 22 Rudiger. 23 Mendy. Midfielders 8 kroos. 10 Modric. 14 Casemir. 15 Valverde. 17 Lucas Vazquez. 18 Tchouameni. 19 Ceballos. 25 Camavinga. Coach Carlo Ancelotti. 4-3-3 An Ancelotti classic, this drawing allows to play with Valverde as wild card, with arrival for occupy the right side of the white attack although See also Real Madrid idol Gento dies at 88 also tactical sense and physical as a fourth midfielder. Rüdiger provides alternatives to a consolidated defense. the trident of midfielders, oblivious to the passage of weather. goalkeepers 1 Courtois. 13 Monday. defenses 2 Carvajal. 3 Military. 4 Praise. 5 Vallejo. 6 Nachos. 12 Odriozola. 22 Rudiger. 23 Mendy. Midfielders 8 kroos. 10 Modric. 14 Casemir. 15 Valverde. 17 Lucas Vazquez. 18 Tchouameni. 19 Ceballos. 25 Camavinga. strikers 7 hazard. 9 Benzema. 11 Asensio. 20 Vinicius. 21 Rodrigo. 24 Marian.

An oil tank



Thus, Ancelotti begins his second consecutive season on the white bench, the fourth in the total of his two spells at the Santiago Bernabéu, in the midst of an almost idyllic scenario. The club is going through one of those moments of wine and roses, after a summer in which the situation has been a real raft of oil. Kylian Mbappé did not finally arrive, but the blow was overshadowed by the club’s fourteenth Champions League, conquered a few days later precisely in Paris.

Beyond the early signings of Rüdiger and Tchouaméni and the departures of captain Marcelo, Gareth Bale and Isco, players with an almost residual role in recent years and who concluded their respective contracts at the end of last season, Madrid achieved the desired Luka Jovic’s departure to Fiorentina and has been placing footballers returned after loan with whom he did not count, such as Kubo at Real Sociedad or Mayoral at Getafe. The continuity of Asensio was in doubt, although the Balearic finally opted to rush his contract and fight with the thriving Valverde and Rodrygo for a place in Ancelotti’s eleven. Ceballos is in a similar situation.