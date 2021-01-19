In 2021, doctors who are fighting the coronavirus will be able to arrange early retirement. This was stated by the deputy chairman of the Federation Council committee on social policy Tatyana Kusayko, the NSN reports.

“Now one month of working with coronavirus patients equals three months. Therefore, the possibility of retirement will be recalculated, ”said Kusayko. According to her, doctors who worked with patients infected with coronavirus are entitled to a discount on the purchase of a car worth up to one and a half million rubles. The payment can be up to 375 thousand rubles.

Also, medical personnel have the opportunity to privatize housing with a certain professional experience. Kusaiko noted that such a program so far operates only at the regional level and is very popular.

Earlier it was reported that in 2021, mothers with many children and citizens of pre-retirement age who have lost their jobs will be able to issue early retirement. Thus, a woman who has raised at least five children will be allowed to retire at 50. Those who have four and three children will be allowed to become pensioners four and three years earlier, respectively.