President of the Union of Lawyers Trunov: Russian lawyers received a reservation from partial mobilization

Another category of Russians received a reservation from partial mobilization, we are talking about Russian lawyers, said Igor Trunov, president of the all-Russian public organization Union of Russian Lawyers. His words lead TASS.

He indicated the answer came from the Department of Defense. Lawyers are included in the list of professions approved by the Interdepartmental Commission on the Booking of Citizens in the Reserve of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, it is closed.

According to Trunov, the Ministry of Defense clarified that lawyers are kept in a number of economic activities. Currently, the Union is working on a mechanism for the implementation of the reservation, recommendations on the organization of this work and its regulatory and methodological support.

The president of the organization recalled that such work should be organized in lawyers’ formations and carried out in advance.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the appeal of the Yabloko faction in the Legislative Assembly of Karelia with a request to Russian President Vladimir Putin to issue a decree on the completion of a partial mobilization of power has not yet been seen.

The day before, representatives of the Yabloko faction of the Legislative Assembly of Karelia appealed to Vladimir Putin with a request to issue a decree on the completion of partial mobilization. They stressed that the public speeches of the Minister of Defense, as well as the statements of the head of state that “the end has been set” and “partial mobilization has been completed”, are not normative acts and, therefore, have no legal force.