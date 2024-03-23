In order not to lose rhythm due to the FIFA date, America and Blue Cross they disputed a Young Classic friendly in the Dignity Health Sports Park from California, where La Maquina put an end to their ghosts by coming back 3-2 against the Águilas with a double from the Argentine Carlos Rotondi and much more than Angel Sepúlveda.
However, the biggest concern came from the Coapa team, since the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo He had to leave the duel just after 30 minutes due to an injury. In fact, The Magician He was in charge of scoring the second Azulcrema goal, and he himself asked for his change due to discomfort, so he left his place for the youth squad. Miguel Ramirez.
At the moment, it has been reported that it is only a muscular discomfort due to overload and it would not be a serious injury, but in the end, we must wait for the official report, but if it is something of consideration it would join the Chilean Diego Valdeswho is also out of action after being injured in the National Classic in view of Chivasthe same as the defender Israel Kingswithout forgetting that the Colombian nationalized Mexican Julian Quiñones also abandoned the clash between Mexico and Panama of the CONCACAF Nations League due to muscle discomfort, leaving in doubt his presence to measure himself against the USA in the grand finale. This undoubtedly generates a lot of concern in the American fans, since the last stage of the Liga MX and of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Regarding the match, the Eagles took the lead just after nine minutes through Illian Hernandezwho deflected a shot from Nestor Araujo. However, a minute later Luis Fuentes he made a mistake at the start and Cuate Sepúlveda took advantage to tie. At minute 16 Fidalgo He overtook the Millonetas again, but at 50', Rotondi He got the equalizer and finally, at 56', he scored his double to unleash cement joy.
