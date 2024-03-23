ANSELMI'S MACHINE WON IT

CRUZ AZUL TOOK THE MATCH Rodolfo Rotondi collaborated with a double to beat America on American soil. The young classic is blue! 💙 pic.twitter.com/c2xkF9Bfzm — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) March 24, 2024

At the moment, it has been reported that it is only a muscular discomfort due to overload and it would not be a serious injury, but in the end, we must wait for the official report, but if it is something of consideration it would join the Chilean Diego Valdeswho is also out of action after being injured in the National Classic in view of Chivasthe same as the defender Israel Kingswithout forgetting that the Colombian nationalized Mexican Julian Quiñones also abandoned the clash between Mexico and Panama of the CONCACAF Nations League due to muscle discomfort, leaving in doubt his presence to measure himself against the USA in the grand finale. This undoubtedly generates a lot of concern in the American fans, since the last stage of the Liga MX and of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.