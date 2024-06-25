In Ufa, a case was opened against the general director of the Science Center of Bashkiria for forgery of documents

In Ufa, another criminal case was opened against the general director of the non-profit organization (NPO) “Center for Strategic Development of Science, Higher Education and Innovation of the Republic of Bashkortostan”, who was arrested for fraud. This is reported by Telegram– Mash Batash channel.

The case was opened under the article of forgery of documents.

In December 2023, law enforcement officials accused the general director of the Bashkortostan Science Center of embezzling 18.3 million rubles from the budget. The man was taken into custody, and his home and office were searched.

According to investigators, in 2022 the NPO received subsidies totaling more than 119 million rubles as part of the national project “Science”. The accused decided to steal part of this money by concluding two fictitious contracts for 18.3 million rubles, for which no services were provided, and by presenting the customer with false acceptance certificates.