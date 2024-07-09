Alikhanov: Restart of production at former GM plant planned for 2026

Another car plant of a departed Western manufacturer will be restarted in Russia – the General Motors (GM) site in St. Petersburg. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Anton Alikhanov during the Innoprom-2024 forum and exhibition, he is quoted by TASS.

The new owner of the enterprise, Art-Finance (parent company of AGR), plans to start serial production in 2026. The company already has an interested technology partner, the head of the department noted. At the same time, it will be possible to talk about joint work in more detail after all agreements are confirmed, he added.

GM left the Russian market in 2015, and the concern’s site in St. Petersburg was mothballed. In 2020, the plant was acquired by South Korean Hyundai, but car production there was stopped in March 2023 due to difficulties with the supply of components. On January 26, it became known that the deal to acquire the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Rus (HMMR Hyundai) plant was closed by Art-Finance.