Another candidate for the head coach of Spartak Moscow has been named. Reported by O Jogo.

It is alleged that the Portuguese specialist Rui Vitoria will soon become the head of the capital’s club. As noted by O Jogo, Muscovites are ready to pay the Portuguese 4.5 million euros per season. If the contract is signed, Vitoria will move to Spartak together with his assistants.

On May 3, it was reported about the interest of the red and white to the French specialist Rudy Garcia. The latter’s contract with Lyon expires in the summer of 2021.

The current head coach of Spartak Domenico Tedesco intends to leave the club at the end of the season. He has been leading the club since the fall of 2019.

In the current championship of Russia “Spartak” takes second place in the standings two rounds before the end of the tournament.

Vitoria is known for his work at Benfica, with which he twice became the champion of Portugal.