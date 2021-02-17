Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ordered the Armed Forces on Wednesday clean the “gun barrels”, after Colombia announced an elite command to fight insurgent groups, which, according to President Iván Duque, are taking refuge in Venezuela.

“I have told the Armed Forces to answer forcefully the reckless statements of Iván Duque on Venezuela, that they answer them by word of mouth and that they clean the barrels of our rifles to answer them in the plane that we have to answer if Iván Duque dares to violate the sovereignty of Venezuela, “Maduro said at a press conference with international journalists.

“If Iván Duque dares to touch a millimeter of Venezuelan territory, Don’t go crazy Iván Duque! know your limits and respect Venezuela, “launched Maduro, whose mandate is unknown by the Duque administration, which instead recognizes the opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

The Chavista president also pointed out that the accusations about the presence of insurgents in the Caribbean country is a “rehash” which seeks to divert attention from the “serious problems” of the neighboring country, noting that Colombia has handed over the porous 2,200-kilometer border that they share to mafias.

Maduro’s statements happen to the announcement of an elite commando to fight dissident guerrillas of the FARC, ELN rebels and drug traffickers that will be launched on February 26 and will enter into “full operation” next May.

“Clearly in Venezuela many of them They are protected because the Cartel of the Suns is next to Nicolás Maduro, It is carrying out drug trafficking operations, “Duque said on February 8.

During the announcement, Duque did not mention a direct or covert action in Venezuelan territory.

Dissidents, ELN and drug trafficking gangs of paramilitary origin the routes to export cocaine are currently disputed, the income from illegal mining and extortion in Colombia, which is going through the worst wave of violence since the disarmament of the FARC.

Venezuela broke relations with Colombia in February 2019, after Duque recognized Guaidó as interim president of that country. The exchange of signals between Caracas and Bogotá is constant.

Photos

On February 6, the Colombian magazine Week published some photos in which several leaders of a FARC dissidence are seen armed while they were, apparently, in Venezuela, what Maduro then described as a “false positive”.

This Wednesday and in reference to those accusations he described them as “rehash”.

“On the subject of the guerrilla, it is a rehash that is not believed in Colombia or in the world, it is a rehash, that’s how I qualify it, it is a rehash that is looking, a week ago, divert Colombian public opinion of the serious problems with the pandemic, “he added.

Regarding the situation on the common border, the Venezuelan president stressed that, throughout the 70 years that he considers the armed conflict in Colombia to last, “the guerrilla parties of Colombia (…) of groups of different ideological signs” they have swarmed in a region “abandoned by the Colombian state.”

“You are leaving the Colombian side and there are no authorities, there is no Police, there is no military, there is nothing, they have handed over the border, for a long time to the mafias (…) Also on that border is what remains of the Colombian guerrilla, the remnants of the Colombian guerrilla, “he added before giving the order to” clean the barrels “of the rifles.

Source: AFP and EFE

