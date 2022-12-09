Salamanca, Guanajuato.- Keep going the wave of business closing in municipalities of Guanajuato in view of the exponential growth of cases of extortion.

Now the service of RGD Motoships in Salamanca announced his final closure hardly to 3 months after starting operations, had to exit the market.

On its social networks, the local motorcycle delivery service published the definitive closure and explained that the cause was the continuous extortions by the crime.

“As of tomorrow, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, the motorcycle shipment RGD will no longer be available to you after various extortions and death threats they will force us to do it…” explains the profile

He adds that they barely had 3 months running “with only 3 months of serving, they take away our work with which we put bread on the table every day”

And extends a call the authorities to address this problem “I hope that the Salamanca authorities do something about this insecurity that is being experienced.”

Motoenvíos closes in Salamanca. Photo: screenshot.

This business adds to a long list of entrepreneurs and businessmen who, given the lack of security guarantees, prefer to close their businesses because of crime.

The case mediatically sounded most recent occurred last November when the taco shop “The casino”in the Bellavista neighborhood of Salamanca, after the murder of his 4 employeesthe owners they decided to close the business.