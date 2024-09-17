The State Attorney General’s Office reported that during Monday night another burned vehicle was located on the same road where the armored “monster” type truck was found. No victims have been reported in these latest cases.

On the afternoon and evening of Monday, September 16, the Interinstitutional Operation Bases (BOI) responded to reports of the location of two vehicles with fire damage, at various points on the highway leading from the municipality of Coronado to Valle de Allende.

In a first intervention, carried out at kilometer 20+500 of the highway that leads from the municipality of Allende to Coronado, elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI), State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE), Mexican Army and National Guard, seized a three-quarter-size pick-up truck, Ford, burned at the front and with homemade armor. Personnel from the Forensic Services Unit, seized ballistic elements of various calibers in the rear of said vehicle. Hours later, at kilometer 2+500 of the same artery, another double-cab pick-up completely burned was located, and at the scene, experts seized various ballistic elements and two grenades, one fired and one unfired. The vehicles and what was seized at the scenes were made available to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the District Attorney’s Office South Zone for the corresponding investigations.