K’s second brother died at around 11 pm on Wednesday. He was infected with Corona. On August 21, another brother of his, Aslam Khan has also passed away due to Kovid-19.

Both brothers were younger than Dilip Kumar

The corona of both Aslam and Ahsan Khan was test positive. After this, he was admitted to the hospital due to low oxygen level. In view of his critical condition, some members of his family knew that he would be able to recover. Both Ahsan and Aslam Khan were younger than Dilip Kumar.

Both died on the inter day on 11 days

Ahsan Khan was around 90. He was a patient of blood pressure and heart. Dilip Kumar’s 2 brothers died at a gap of 11 days.