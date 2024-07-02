The future of Brian Rodriguez is increasingly far from the America clubsince after his request to leave the blue-cream team this summer was revealed, another South American team joined the interest in signing him.
And there are several factors why Brian no longer plans to continue his career outside Mexicoso the first club to join the bidding was the Penarol from Uruguaya club that could even be joined with a reduction in his salary, at the footballer’s request.
Another of the teams that has asked about the 24-year-old player is the Botafogo from Brazilone of the players who has made the most money to complete his signing; however, everything will be decided after the America Cupwhich is why interested parties continue to join from the Brazilian.
As announced Balloon sportfrom Brazil, Brian Rodriguez It is the objective of Corinthiansa club that has already begun negotiations with the player’s agent, with the aim of facilitating an exit from the America club In the next weeks.
According to the media, the talks have just begun and it is a first approach by the Uruguayan, who plans to take the transaction calmly, while ending his participation with Uruguaywhere he has not had many minutes so far in the competition.
This is the third club to join the interest of Brianthe second since Brazilsince Edgardo Lasalvia, Brian’s agent, had already declared that Botafogo and Penarol They had the intention of taking the player, but both clubs need to negotiate with Americaa club that is asking for at least $6 million.
There are two factors that do not have the company completely happy. Brian Rodriguez. The first of these is the role of ownership in the Americabecause even with the departure of Quiñones, competing against Alejandro Zendejas and Javairo Dilrosun already predisposes discomfort.
In addition, the player wants to be closer to his family, which is why South America seems like the most attractive option; however, in addition to this, there is a legal situation that makes the player uncomfortable, which is why the factors that make his departure happen are added.
