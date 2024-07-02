🚨BREAKING NEWS!🚨

Corinthians is looking to sign Brian Rodriguez. ⚡️

America is open to negotiating but is asking for 6 million dollars for the Uruguayan. 🦅

Opinions on his possible departure? 🤔

📰 via: @ccaballero10 pic.twitter.com/LBAF2PvM41

— American Hangover (@ResacaAmerica) July 2, 2024