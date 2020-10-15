Irish life Sean Kelly, The new technical director of Spanish swimming, gave so many laps that before dedicating himself to this sport he could be a footballer (“It was like Michael Robinson, I went to everything, that’s where my wounds and broken legs come from“) or grape harvester (“I decided to travel through Asia, the Himalayas, India … until I arrived in Australia and worked picking grapes“). But something linked him with the water since his father was the show jumping champion of his country or since, at the age of 15, the chlorine tank fell into the pool where he trained and ended up in the UCI due to acid : “I tried to go back, but my body no longer responded to me as before“.

During his time in Sydney, at the age of 25, he decided to enroll in a swimming instructor course “because we made $ 25 an hour”And taught a girl to swim: “When I saw her achieve it and her mother cry with joy, I knew that this would be my professionFascinated by the Australian method, he returned to his country and began to earn a living until he met the guru in 2000. Bill Sweetenham, also teacher of Fred Vergnoux: “He is a meticulous coach, like Fergusson or Guardiola in football. We took out swimmers like Adlington or Adam Peaty, but they need exceptional coaches too.“.

And, after laying the foundations for an English swim that did not win medals in Sydney 2000 and is now a powerhouse, he wants Spain to improve: “I have a method whose effects will last 20 years.”

What will its functions be and what does it propose?

I am here to support the coaches. Being with them with this generation of swimmers, the next and the one that comes after. My work is not focused on the Tokyo Games… it has to go further. My method lasts 20 years. I want to believe that what we did in England is still very successful. We can’t have it that hard here. There are better athletes, the coaches work together, they are great and want to contribute ideas. We can do little about Tokyo, everything was already done.

In Canet they made public that last year’s classified swimmers must do the minimum again …

I don’t think there is a single country in the world where last year’s results are taken into account. Before the pandemic, the marks for 2020 were valid, but now we will be in 2021. No one is classified. Everything changes, people get in shape or out of shape, get injured, improve or get older. You have to do a reset but we will lead to the best possible selection. There are swimmers who have gone 26 weeks without training, like Englishman Duncan Scott.

In Spain, for example, more medals are achieved at junior age than at all. What do you propose to improve this traffic?

You have to try not to do so great the results in juniors or in Europeans. Think about football, who was the champion Sub…? Nobody cares, it really doesn’t matter. You do not have to promote it. What you have to give them is the training that their potential demands.

For Paris 2024, Mireia or Jessica Vall will have a very prohibitive age for the aquatic elite …

If they manage to be in the team, great… But you have to take care of the juniors and try to make them progress and qualify. The young must put the pressure on the old. We have to look further.

Sean Kelly.

Gorka Leiza



Why do you explain that it is so difficult for Spain to draw great swimmers with its climate and infrastructure?

I think it’s the same as in the UK, to be fair. In 2000 it seems to me that the Games only had finalists, and not medalists. It is a slow process, you have to go from year to year. The evolution of a country does not happen by chance. There is a job behind. People don’t usually like change, and I include swimmers. As coaches we should not ask ourselves if the method will like it or not. Because we are sure that they will swim faster and that is the important thing. In my country, for six months you never see the sun. There are countries that have it worse to train.

And what ideas do you have to motivate swimmers?

I have not been in competitions in Spain yet, I have not been able to feel if they should improve something. Now I try to observe and be quiet.

How important is the concentration in height?

USA, Japan, China, Australia, Hungary, Ukraine, France, Great Britain… They all use altitude. Why not take advantage of it? It must be done. At the end of October we have a high-altitude campus in Sierra Nevada with four countries. It will be good to achieve goals. It is important to decide when we go, why and for how long. Everything enriches and swimmers from many cities can go and be together.

To know your requirements I will give you a real example to know how you would solve it. In 2012, Rafa Muñoz, a proven swimmer, did not go to London because he did not meet the criteria established in the required championship. What would you have done?

If the check mark is one and you adhere to it, you cannot make exceptions. It is not open to debate. You can’t say ‘he’s a good person’, and so on. But I think that may be up for debate, you also have to move by feelings. Not only do they have to be judged by the results achieved in Spain, that is not a winner’s mentality. You have to think about what is done in the rest of the world. They are not numbers, they are swimmers. If you are number 1 in Spain, you may be 20th or 30th in the world. You cannot think then that you are fantastic. Winning in Spain doesn’t really matter. I think that in this country there is pure talent because they are good at all sports.

Mireia Belmonte.

Ian MacNicol



I present another of the disadvantages in Spain, which is the lack of sprinters. How to generate more swimmers in short tests?

That is one of the first things that I have noticed, I think that Spain needs more diversity of tests to which we present our swimmers, we need to take care of that talent in the lower teams … I think we have good coaches at the base who have the capacity to train those distances .

In Paris, is your idea that there are a lot of swimmers in the finals?

My clubs have better results than they have achieved so far. We can do finals and be regular. We have to get the majority of the team to finish. It is depressing that only one arrives because otherwise 90 percent make a bad result. When we achieve this, it will give us confidence and we will side with France and Germany. You have to raise the standards and expectations of the team. It is the best way. We need professionalism, attitude. Without character you can do nothing. Your determination, mental toughness, discipline… That’s an athlete.

There are many young people who decide to go to the United States. That is a problem?

The same happens in Great Britain, France … We have to give parents an alternative. Why would you go to Michigan if there is an option here? We have to ask ourselves if we can offer them a training team, a country that supports them, a methodology …