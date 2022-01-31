Sinaloa.- Up to 85 pesos for Sale the kilogram of lemon in the supermarkets of Sinaloa, this after another spike that raised the price more than 15 pesos.

In mid-January 2022, a price of 70 pesos per kilogram of lemon was reported in the state, this differs from the average that ranged from 39 to 45 pesos as the maximum price that was reported for the end of December 2022. 2021.

At the beginning of the year 2022, the price of a kilogram of lemon rebounded significantly at the national level, reporting prices of up to 80 pesos per kilo, in the case of Sinaloa it reached up to 70 pesos per kilogram, however, at the end of the first month of the year, heThe prices in Sinaloa exceed those at the national level where this fruit has presented a drop in costs and remains at 70 pesos per kilogram.

According to merchants from the municipality of Culiacán, the price of lemon during the winter season is high due to the plant’s lack of production, but this year it is much more expensive, and it is also around 18 to 20 pesos at other times of the year. .

Read more: Coronavirus Sinaloa: latest news today January 31 on Covid-19

According to national estimates, it is expected that the kilogram of lemons will continue to increase in the next three months, with daily rises that will range from 2 to 5 pesos per kilogram, a situation that will continue until the beginning of spring, where possibly it can reach 100 pesos.