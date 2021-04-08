Dealers from the Riders collective for rights at the door of the Social Courts in Madrid before the trial, in 2019. Luis Sevillano

The Supreme Court has already ruled once on whether the distributors of the distribution platforms are salaried or not. They were clear in a sentence last September: they are. And following that logic, the judges of the high court believe that they do not have to do it again. This is announced in a ruling to which EL PAÍS has had access in which they claim to appreciate a “cause of inadmissibility” in the company’s appeal against a ruling of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of Madrid in which it concluded that 532 distributors they were salaried.

The judges who issue the order give the company five days to present its arguments before hearing the prosecutor and making a final pronouncement. Company sources respond to this newspaper that they have not yet been notified of the ruling and that, therefore, they do not comment on it.

What would that “cause of inadmissibility” be? The three magistrates who issued the ruling clarify that the cause would be “the possible lack of cassational content for the unification of doctrine, as the decision of the appealed judgment coincides with the doctrine” established in the Glovo ruling of ago on the case of a deliveryman dictated half a year ago. The designated rapporteur for this appeal is Juan Molins, the same one who already drafted that decision.

The ruling, although it is a provisional opinion, does make it clear that the Supreme Court judges do not believe that that sentence is only applicable in that case. In their text, the magistrates speak of a doctrine that would be established, therefore, with a single sentence and would not require more, as is often the case. This dismantles one of the arguments most used by companies when it comes to minimizing the impact that this ruling had on their work model, based on the self-employed and not on salaried employees.

That ruling was, in addition, the basis that the Ministry of Labor used to draft the provisional text agreed with the social agents to tie in the legislation that the workers of the digital distribution platforms are salaried and not self-employed. That rule, which will be a royal decree-law, has yet to go through the Council of Ministers and be published in the BOE to enter into force.

The sentence appealed by Deliveroo is the first of this company that reaches the Supreme Court. In it, the Madrid TSJ agreed with the Labor Inspectorate that had concluded at the beginning of 2018 that 532 distributors of the company were salaried. This decision by the labor authority was the first to be tried in a collective case and attracted much attention due to the large number of workers involved. The dimension of this cause was exceeded, in the case of Deliveroo, in a ruling issued by a Barcelona judge last January on 741 delivery men in which he also agreed with the Labor Inspectorate and Social Security.