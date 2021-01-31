A rare game of two teams that conceded little, with six goals (2-4) more the result of mistakes by the rival than of successes, left Atlético more leader after their visit to Cádiz. The rojiblancos’ eighth consecutive victory rounds out the 50 points with which they have completed their first 19 league games. A projection of 100 points that begins to distill that the championship can only be lost by Simeone and his players, already with a 10-point advantage in the table and one appointment less. They did not have it easy for that eighth victory because Cádiz never lost their face to a game in which they could also object to Gil Manzano’s interpretation of Koke’s hands in the last play of the first act. With 1-2 on the scoreboard, the referee rectified his initial decision after reviewing how the Atlético captain touched the ball with his limb while leaning on the ground.

Atlético first looked at itself in a mirror, in a style that it made its own and that it wanted to recover when it seemed to have the game under control with 1-3. It almost cost him the draw. Negredo and Saponjic had it, with two heads that ran into Oblak. A team this Cádiz that makes 4-4-2 a castle and the ball an object that wants the right. A group trained in the error of the contrary. Two from Atlético allowed him to get into the game on the brink of halftime. A distant team from another football that was breathed in the Bay, but with which Álvaro Cervera managed to return to the First Division and with which he is now fighting to stay. A scent of a more cheerful game that at least in intentions he recovered when he believed that a tie at three was possible. He did it by hanging balls, and made Savic, Giménez and Felipe difficult. Only when Koke closed the scoring in the final sigh did he lose the duel.

Cádiz is very clear about what he plays. Thus the appointment was a test for the leader of how to handle himself in a match in which they were going to hand him over from the changing room tunnel. For the exam, which had three more points on Madrid as a loot, Simeone faced the loss due to covid-19 of Mario Hermoso by betting on Felipe. To square the absence of Carrasco, also affected by the coronavirus, he made use of two of his most versatile players. He sent Marcos Llorente to the right lane and Saúl to the left. On the bank, the two lanes, Vrsaljko and Lodi. This allowed him to put Torreira as a midfielder, sensing that the match had a lot to sweep, a lot to recover and start over. The presence of the Uruguayan as a midfielder moved Koke a few meters ahead.

From the beginning, Atlético had to play to balance Cádiz, which is not easy. To try to open a hole by rocking it from side to side. He lacked ball speed and heavier actions from his inside men. Neither João Félix, nor Lemar, nor Koke linked with Luis Suárez. Cervera’s team tried to stretch with leads from Jairo, Salvi or Perea when a bad delivery or a bad withdrawal from Atlético allowed them to run. At nothing that Llorente accelerated to win the baseline, Luis Suárez stirred to announce his presence and warm up Ledesma. Saúl, who picked up the rebound, lacked a finger to get his inside shot into the squad. And to nothing that João Félix could run, they hunted him three meters from the area. And there it was Luis Suárez making it clear that the hit was his because it was more for a right-handed than for a left-handed. The rope was one of those that twists the ball into the net. Another record of the League player: 14 goals in the championship.

With the 0-1, Cádiz had to change the register, but he did not go crazy either. He quickly found the tie. A dispute lost by Lemar in the area left a free shot for Negredo, who cornered well with the interior. He also did not enjoy the match much. A play of strategy in a corner kick ended in an unlikely goal from Saúl. The yours-mine between Koke and Lemar ended up by sending this to the peak of the small area and there the steering wheel diverted it by putting the boot. The touch seemed more like an extension than a shot. The parable plummeted down the far post of the surprised Ledesma. The swing at the end of the first half ended with the failure to signal the penalty by the aforementioned hands of Koke.

With the lead on the scoreboard, Simeone sat Torreira at half-time and gave entry to Vrsaljko. The movement reinforced the midfield with Marcos Llorente. Soon Atlético found the way to sentence the match. Marcos Mauro innocently overwhelmed Lemar and Suárez put the distance that seemed definitive. That was when Atlético wanted to kill the game, feeling more like Cádiz. He folded lines and Simeone sat Lemar and João Félix for Lodi and Correa. A distant and past center from Fali bounced off the crossbar. And from there the local team began an aerial harassment that made Atlético pale when Negredo scored from 2-3 when he finished off a bad clearance from Giménez. Saponjic’s head butt, had he entered, would have awakened old ghosts about rojiblanco fatalism. Correa, with an internship of his own and a pass back to Koke, buried them again.