The Court of Barcelona has agreed to keep former Barça player Dani Alves in pretrial detention without bail, accused of allegedly raping a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub last December 30.

The magistrates of the third section of the Court of Barcelona have thus dismissed the appeal of the Brazilian player against the arrest warrant of the investigating judge who sent him to jail on January 20, after he was admitted to the Brians 2 prison, in Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona).

The court finds that “there is a high risk of flight linked on the one hand to the high sentence that can be imposed on him in this case, the severe indications of criminality against him and the bulky economic capacity that would allow him, as we have said, to leave Spain at any time,” the court reported in a statement.

For the court, withdrawing the passport of the 39-year-old former FC Barcelona player would not “prevent him (…) from leaving Spain by air or sea or even by land without documentation,” the statement added.

(Keep reading: Dani Alves: they reveal intimacies of what their life is like in prison; video).

If he arrived in Brazil, “he would not be handed over to Spain or through international arrest or extradition orders,” he continued, since the South American country does not usually extradite its citizens.

Both the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution opposed his release.

On January 2, A young woman reported that Alves had raped her in the private bathroom of a Barcelona nightclub at the end of December.

The player, who initially denied knowing her, changed his version several times but ended up admitting that they had had consensual relationships, according to sources close to the case.

The investigating judge of the case opened for an alleged crime of sexual assault -which in the Spanish criminal code includes rape- decreed on January 20 his entry into preventive detention, communicated and without bail taking into account, among other things, the contradictions in his first statements and the high risk of flight.

(Also: Dani Alves changes his version again, now to his wife: ‘I don’t remember anything’).

DNA results

The athlete is 39 years old. Photo: Instagram: @danialves

In the middle of the judicial process, the report of the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences was released, which performed genetic tests on the woman. According to the report published by the local newspaper ‘El Periódico’, with this “the version of Alves is dismantled”.

In the early morning of December 31, 2022, the young woman was taken to the Hospital Clínic, where she underwent multiple medical tests. “In these samples, traces of semen appeared. There was also spermatic fluid in the complainant’s underwear,” the aforementioned newspaper revealed.

In addition, the bathroom of the nightclub and the woman’s dress were inspected, also finding traces of semen.

Alves delivered DNA samples voluntarily on January 20. When compared with the semen remains, it was concluded that they have the same genetic profile, according to the authorities, that is, they belong to him.

EFE, AFP and EL TIEMPO

You can also read:

– Don Omar rejected Junior’s shirt in carnivals and outraged Barranquillas.

– Piqué and Clara Chía, thrown out of the restaurant: the owner, a fan of Shakira, video.

– Barras bravas de Millonarios and Junior face each other with a knife.