The measure comes a week after Nicaragua released and expelled 222 opponents to the United States, whose nationality was also withdrawn. Among the most recently affected are the writers Sergio Ramírez and Gioconda Belli, journalists such as Carlos Fernando Chamorro, religious, opponents, human rights defenders and even former Sandinista leaders.

A new coup by Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo against people who are critical of their government. This February 15, the Managua Court of Appeals ruled in favor of stripping 94 people of their Nicaraguan nationality for what it considers “treason.” It is the second time that the Nicaraguan Administration has used this method in a week, after it released 222 political prisoners and expelled them from the country, revoking their nationality.

The published list involves important names from different fields in Nicaragua. The best known are those of the writers Sergio Ramirezwinner of the Cervantes prize and the poetess Gioconda Belli. But the list is extended with journalists like Carlos Fernando Chamorro either wilfredo mirandareligious critics of the regime such as Silvio Baez or human rights defenders such as Vilma Nunez.

This strategy thus attacks influential personalities who at some point fled Nicaragua and whom the Ortega-Murillo government considers “fugitives from justice.”

In addition to the stripping of their nationality, a measure that has more symbolic than real value, all the goods and properties that these people had in Nicaragua were confiscated as a method of “collection” of the debt contracted by the State.

Many of those affected have spoken out on social networks, branding the decision as yet another attack by Ortega and describing the confiscation of their assets as a “theft.”

Among those affected were not only people close to the Catholic Church or the opposition, but also members who in the past fought alongside Daniel Ortega in the Sandinista Front, worked for him or had a close relationship with the couple that governs Nicaragua.

Some examples of this are Sergio Ramirez, who was vice president of Nicaragua under the first Sandinista government in the nation between 1979 and 1990 and who was Ortega’s right-hand man for years. Also the ex-guerrillas Luis Carrion and Monica Baltodano or the former magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice and best man at the wedding of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, Rafael Solis.

The stripping of these nationalities was adjudicated by Judge Ernesto Rodríguez, who justified his decision based on the special law that regulates the loss of Nicaraguan nationality and which was quickly approved on Thursday, February 9. An issue that suggests that in the future it can be used again against people who remain in exile.

The Ortega-Murillo tandem continues with the attacks on any type of dissident voice

What was announced this Wednesday is just one more chapter in a process that has been repeated in recent years and that increasingly affects more people in Nicaragua, regardless of whether they are members of the opposition or not. The Government of Daniel Ortega has been in power in Nicaragua since 2007 without interruption and has become extremely authoritarian since the protests that shook this Central American nation in 2018.

These protests marked a before and after in Nicaragua. The Government responded to the demands of thousands of people who took to the streets with exorbitant violence that left hundreds dead and arrested, most of them university students, and which accentuated the repression at different levels of the Nicaraguan state.

The Government of Daniel Ortega has become a family regime in which his closest relatives obtain benefits, but in which any type of opposition voice has been systematically eliminated. This ranges from the persecution of political candidates opposed to Ortega to the holding of presidential elections in 2021 where he had practically no rivals.







In addition, this persecution has also risen towards Sandinismo. Ortega and Murillo are persecuting former party comrades who fought alongside them in the revolution against former dictator Anastasio Somoza in the 1970s. Many of them also ruled alongside Ortega in subsequent years and now accuse him of being a “traitor.” ” to Sandinista ideals.

The last source of resistance that has been severely attacked in 2022 is the Catholic Church, a habitual stronghold of critical voices that had a great presence and importance in Nicaragua. The arrest of Bishop Rolando Álvarez, one of the most important religious voices in Nicaragua, last August led to numerous international condemnations.

