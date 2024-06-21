For some time now, Kanye West has been walking through the most varied events related to the fashion and luxury industry hand in hand with his new girlfriend, the Italian Bianca Censori. After the divorce and subsequent failed affair with Julia Fox and despite the massive cancellation that occurred against his figure after the defense of some openly racist postulates, some fashion brands have once again given him access to his front rows. These brands tend to be little-known, small or with a “niche” audience, which is why the claim offered by the rapper and debater and his partner is profitable for them in marketing terms.

This was the case of the Prototypes parade, the Swiss brand specialized in upcycling run by Laura Beham and Callum Pidgeon, in which the couple presented themselves with shocking novelties: Censori, who usually comes half naked and always showing her exuberant breasts in an unapologetic way. This time she appeared with dyed pink hair that made her unmistakable among the public. He, for his part, who often chooses work clothes, on this occasion has chosen to dress as a beekeeper.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West sitting front row. Peter White (Getty Images)

Although the detail of him having his face and head covered is not new, as it is something he used to do in his appearances with Kim Kardashian at the Balenciaga shows, it is new that the outfit is white. In her case, the novelty is that this time the part of the body that he has chosen to show outside of conventions was the buttocks, which he had completely exposed.

The couple at the entrance to the parade. You can see the back detail of the Censori bodice. Lyvans Boolaky (Getty Images)

Censori and West always like to play with the limits of what is socially acceptable in dress and modesty: he assuming the clothing of working-class professions that do not really apply to him, she making visible supposedly “provocative” parts of the body. Both are perfectly aware of what they do and in fact turn their passage through the world into a kind of artistic performance that they evolve. Last year her challenge was to walk barefoot through the cities. In any case, even when it seems that they have exhausted all the veins, they always manage to surprise again.

The obsessive control that Kanye West exercises over the way he dresses and presents himself to the world of his partners has been a source of controversy on several occasions and, above all, a topic of debate among the more feminist press, which considers that he is responsible for converting in object to the women who accompany him while he occupies the role of “demiurge”.