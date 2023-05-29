How clever it was for years that HSV did not relegate from the Bundesliga, it is so difficult for the fallen superpower from Hamburg to climb back up from the 2. Bundesliga. This afternoon it finally seemed to work, but FC Heidenheim struck twice in extra time when HSV supporters were already partying on the field in Sandhausen after the 0-1 victory there.

