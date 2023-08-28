In the crash, in addition to Nicola Sartori, two other riders were involved: yet another tragedy on the Mugello circuit

Another dramatic accident on the Mugello circuit, which took place yesterday morning, Sunday 27 August, which unfortunately cost the life of a very young man. His name was Nicholas Sartoriwas 52 years old and was racing the 2023 Promo Racing Cup, a race valid for the IMF Cup.

The family and sport were everything for Nicola who yesterday, riding his beloved motorcycle, was participating in the Promo Racing Cup 2023an event organized at the Mugello circuit by the Promo racing company of Florence.

During the race, for reasons yet to be clarified, he and two other riders were involved in a serious accident accident in which Nicola himself was the worst.

Timely help is useless of the doctors on the track, there was nothing more they could do for him.

Condolences for Nicola Sartori

Nicola Sartori competed with the XGear team in Romewho entrusted social media with a touching message of condolence for the motorcyclist, showing closeness to his family:

Our Nicola Sartori was an exemplary man and driver, a complete athlete in mind and body. Loving father and husband, he has always involved his affections in his passion for motorcycles that we have had the pleasure of living together in these 3 years. With his strong personality and charisma, he fought to the last to win first place. He leaves an unfillable void in the hearts of all Team Xgear. The whole team clings to Martina, Elena and her loved ones in this enormous pain.

Motorcycles but not only. Nicola was also a master of martial arts, in particular of karate. He was the representative of the association Budo Gakko in Padua and of the Bushido Academy in Veneto. A few years ago he had also opened a gym in the Portello area, also in Padua.

The same Bushido Academy he remembered him with a moving message: