It has been an expected output and that does not leave indifferent. And it is that Santi Jara has said goodbye to Murcia for the second time against his will. The winger from La Mancha, who had not counted for Mario Simón since the summer, reached an agreement this Monday with the grana club to terminate his contract in exchange for a part of the salary that he still had to collect from the 2022-23 financial year.

The winger was already a member of Murcia in the 2017-18 season in which he scored 4 goals in 37 games, although after a brilliant year and despite having a contract he was fired by Toni Hernández, then sports director. In his second stage as grana he has added 29 games in which he has scored three goals, last season being a key player in the promotion to the First Federation.

“I got down into the mud with you”



Santi Jara said goodbye to the Murcia fans through social networks: «As much as it hurts, the day has come to leave again. I did not expect it and I did not deserve it, but we have to face life as it comes to us, be strong and leave with our heads held high, “he assured. The winger from La Mancha was involved with the club: «I am leaving very sad, I would like to have said goodbye on the field. I got down into the mud with you and we got out of there together. I am proud to have played so many games with this shirt. I wish you the best, I have always had the respect you deserve and it will continue to be so for the rest of the years, “he assured on social networks.