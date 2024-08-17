Things have been going really well for Microsoft in porting Xbox exclusive games to PS5 and other consoles. Now, a new rumor has surfaced that the next one could be Indiana Jones and the Great Circle from MachineGames and Bethesda Softworks.

The announcement would be next week, which would coincide with gamescom 2024, which takes place from August 21 to 25, 2024. For some, this move was something to be expected.

You only have to see the great reception that titles like Pentiment, Grounded, Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of ​​Thieves on Sony’s console. But where does the idea that an Xbox game like Indiana Jones would be coming to PS5 come from?

Well, from an informant, Shinobi602, who has been handling similar leaks for quite some time. According to him, it will be at the biggest European video game fair that a ‘big’ Xbox game will be revealed for PlayStation.

It should be noted that Shinobi602 responded to a discussion on a well-known forum, and it was there that he mentioned this title but did not say what it was. Only that it was one and of great importance.

Some believe it could be Forza Horizon 5but well-connected reporter Jez Corden says that won’t be the case. In fact, he’s handled several candidates, and one of them is precisely Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Partly because Disney is involved.

This video game has only been announced, at least for now, for Xbox and PC systems, but more than one person believes that it could come to PS5. The fact is that Disney is interested in it having the widest possible reach and that can only be achieved if it is on PlayStation.

Corden also commented on other candidates, such as Killer Instinct, State of Decay 2, Halo: Master Chief Collection and even Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. All that remains is to wait a few days.

