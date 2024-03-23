Officially, one more campaign has begun. Big leaguesa season with many expectations and where several equipment They raise their hands to compete in search of a world series ring.

Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres played a pair of games in South Korea, a historic mini series for Las Greatersince it is the first time that official duels of the regular role are disputed in said country, being a resounding success in every sense.

Without a doubt, the main attraction was the Japanese Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese star who now wears the jersey of the troop led by Dave Roberts, arriving from a fantastic 2023 in terms of numbers and feats, rounding out his outstanding participation in the World Baseball Classic. last year, the same year in which he was named Most Valuable Player and where the country of the nascent son empire won the championship.

It is noteworthy, the amount of Asian media reflectors that now cover the Major Leagues, the incursion of Japanese and Koreans has meant a great media blow for the best baseball circuit in the world, reaching new latitudes and attacking a market very attractive, so the series between Dodgers and Padres meant rounding off a cycle that had been worked on for some time.

Two matches that divided triumphs, first at the sound of 5-2 for Los Angeles and later came the revenge 15-11 in favor of San Diego, matches that had many incentives to experience an authentic first-class party in South Korea, which Apparently, it will have more episodes with MLB games in Asia.

Now, in a week the other inaugural series will begin, a highly anticipated Opening Day that, of course, has several teams as serious contenders to go far, others that have strengthened themselves to fight in their division and, some more, who will seek to be a surprise, beyond the expectations placed on them.

In the National League, DBacks have just been a pleasant surprise in 2023, reaching the World Series against the Texas Rangers, made up of a squad of many young people who “came together” ahead of schedule to the approval of the Arizona team, however, since From my point of view, it does not look like it can repeat this feat, otherwise teams like the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies, to mention a few that, for me, are solid candidates in said league.

On the other hand, we can never leave aside the reigning champion, being the case of the Texas Rangers, who reinforced themselves to seek to win a World Series ring, it is complicated but not impossible, added to the Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays , New York Yankees and the surprising Baltimore Orioles, clubs that seem to have many followers to seek the crown in the American League and compete for the top title.

The Major League season begins and, with it, comes a handful of great emotions, which only the best baseball league in the world gives us.

We read soon…

[email protected]

