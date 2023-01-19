It has been known for a long time that the manga of Jujutsu Kaisen is in its final stretch. But there was no time frame as to how much longer it could last. However, it seems that now there is more precise information about it.

This comes from the hands of Gege Akutami, the creator of the series. His statements are contained in # 8 of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and apparently, they are part of a leak.

In that edition Akutami comments that he expects ‘finish the story in this year’. This is something that more than one fan saw coming. What happens is that in the past this mangaka commented that he had less than two years left on his work.

He said that in February 2021, so if we do the math it is more or less what could be expected. Back then, there were 15 volumes of the manga, and currently, there are 21, with the most recent one coming out in December.

Font: Shueisha.

Regarding manga chapters there are 209, of which from 191 to 209 have to be read separately; at some point they will be the basis of another volume. Thankfully this won’t affect the anime, as there’s still a lot to be adapted from Akutami’s work.

Apparently the MAPPA anime from Jujutsu Kaisen it will only adapt a couple of story arcs and there will still be enough content left for a hypothetical third season. In this case you have to be patient.

Where to read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

If you want to be aware of the manga of Jujutsu Kaisen and of almost any other Shueisha story, the best thing you can do is read it from the original source, and we mean the Manga Plus site.

It is possible to do it online from PC or in its mobile version. Every so often a new chapter is published which is completely free. However, if you want to read the oldest ones you will have to shell out a little money.

Font: MAPPA.

The most recent chapter is 209, which came out on January 6, 2023. The next one will be on January 22 starting at 9:00 a.m. The schedule may vary depending on the time zone.

It is in this way that they can be aware of the outcome of the story. Of course, you will also be able to read it in print, but that will be several months after it is finished. Manga Plus is the best option to be updated.

