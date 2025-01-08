01/08/2025 at 07:13 a.m.





















With the elimination in the Copa del Rey as the last blow to Sevilla’s weak project, and with the Valencia As the next test at the Sánchez-Pizjuán, the club and its fans once again look to the courts to find out what will happen…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only