Citibank has set a 5% fee for USD and EUR cash deposits

The Russian “daughter” of the American conglomerate Citigroup – Citibank – following other large banks, introduced a commission of five percent for depositing cash dollars and euros. The new tariffs will come into force on August 15, 2023, according to statement jar.

In addition, a number of functions will become unavailable to Russians, including the ability to replenish bank accounts by transfers through Russian Post branches and the use of the CitiPhone system (account management using calls – approx. “Tapes.ru”) for all types of money transfers in rubles and foreign currency. The last measure will come into force on August 19, 2023. The above changes will affect the banking service packages of CitiOne and Citigold, added the press service of the financial institution.

The trend of making it more difficult to deposit cash into accounts by large Russian banks has been going on since last month. A number of financial institutions, including Tinkoff Bank, BCS Bank, Tsifra Bank, Expobank, Intesa and Moskommertsbank, set commissions from two to ten percent for such transactions, and Raiffeisenbank completely suspended the purchase and acceptance of cash from Russians from August 1, 2023.