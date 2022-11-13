Based on the history and culture of qatarthe Arab world, with sustainability as its central axis and at the forefront of technology, these are the eight stadiums that will host the first World Cup in the Middle East starting on November 20.

Three of them -974, Ciudad de la Educación and Al Tumama- were designed by the Spanish architecture studio Fenwick Iribarren. Al Bayt will host the match that will mark the start of the tournament, between Qatar and Ecuador, and the one in Lusail, with capacity for 80,000 spectators, will host ten matches, including the grand final of the Qatar 2022 World Cup on December 18.

Al Bait Stadium: 60,000 spectators It will host the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador and will host nine games. Located in Al Khor, 35 kilometers from Doha, the design of Al Bayt, as its name indicates, is inspired by the ‘bayt al shaar’, tents historically used by the nomadic peoples of Qatar, with the aim of transmitting its welcome to visitors from any corner of the world through the culture of the country.

After the dispute of Qatar World Cup 2022Much of the seats will be donated to developing nations in need of sports infrastructure, in “a reminder of Qatar’s generous spirit.”

Lusail Stadium: 80,000 spectators. The place where all the teams and their fans want to be on December 18, as it will host the final of the Qatar World Cup 2022. It will be the scene of 10 games in total.

Lusail Stadium where the final of the Qatar/EFE World Cup will be played

Its design is inspired by the play of light and shadow that characterizes the ‘fanar’ lantern. Its shape and façade are based on handmade bowls throughout the Arab and Islamic world. The stadium is the centerpiece of the new metropolis of Lusail, 15 kilometers from Doha, which has been built at the forefront of technology and has the goal of housing 200,000 inhabitants.

Stadium 974: 40,000 spectators. It is one of the stadiums designed by the Madrid architecture studio Fenwick Iribarren Arquitects and, without a doubt, one of the most original. It is the first removable in a world Cup, so it can be transported to other cities for other uses. Built from shipping containers brought in by ship, it pays homage to Qatar’s long tradition of global shipping and trade.

Incorporate visual codes to guide viewers. In this way, the yellow containers will be the toilets for all users; the blue ones will represent the areas of sale to the public; the green ones, the security and first aid rooms; the silver color will be used for VIP entrances and prayer areas for men; and black, to prayer areas for women and identification areas at entrances.

got the name 974 because of the number of containers that were used to build it. Also, 974 is the code for qatar for international calls. Seven games will be played, six in the group stage and one in the round of 16. “It is a temporary stadium, but its legacy will be eternal,” highlights the organization.

Image of Stadium 974 that is made with containers / EFE

Al Janoub Stadium: 40,000 spectators. It will premiere hosting the match of the current world champion, France, against Australia. And another six games will be played – five more in the group stage and one in the round of 16. It is situated in Al Wakrah, one of the oldest inhabited areas in Qatar. It was the first to be built for the 2022 Qatar World Cup and was inaugurated on May 16, 2019 with the Emir’s Cup final.

Its design reflects the wind-filled sails of traditional ‘dhow’ boats, in homage to the region’s fishing and pearl-hunting tradition. She has a retractable roof and a cooling system, to overcome high temperatures, powered by solar energy. After the World Cup it will reduce its capacity to 20,000 seats, donating the remaining half to other sports projects around the world.

Education City Stadium: 40,000 spectators. It will host six group stage matches, a round of 16 and a quarter-final. Also designed by the Spanish studio Fenwick Iribarren, it bears the name of the place where it was built, which has the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Development.

The facade is designed based on triangles that form complex diamond-shaped geometric patterns that simulate a change in color depending on the reflection of the sun. At night, a digital light show illuminates the facade, giving fans an amazing, jaw-dropping performance. For this reason, it is known as ‘The Diamond of the Desert’ and is the first World Cup venue to be awarded five stars for its design and sustainability.

Stadium9 Ahmad Bin Ali: 40,000 spectators. It will host six group stage matches and one round of 16 match. Built in Al Rayyan, a city that has a great football culture thanks to its football team, and which premiered on December 18, 2020 with the final of the Amir’s Cup.

Its design is inspired by the Qatari desert and its impressive dunes through an undulating façade. It is one of the remodeled stadiums, based on 80% of the original. After the World Cup, it will reduce its capacity and will be the home of the city club.

Al Tumama Stadium: 40,000 spectators. Site of six group stage matches, plus a round of 16 and quarter-finals. It was inaugurated in the final of the Emir Cup, on December 22, 2021 and designed by the Spanish studio Fenwick Iribarren.

Its design is unmistakable, as it is inspired by the ‘gahfiya’, the traditional knitted hat worn by men and boys in the Middle East. With this, it pays homage to its culture in the first Soccer World Cup disputed in this part of the world. After the World Cup, a hotel will be installed on top of the stadium and a branch of a well-known Sports Clinic will open.

Khalifa International Stadium: 40,000 spectators. Place of six matches in the first phase, one in the round of 16 and the one for third and fourth place. It was built in 1976 and remodeled for the World Cup. It represents the sports tradition of the country. It has hosted the Asian Games, the Arabian Gulf Cup and the Asian Cup of the AFC, among other events.

The facade was modernized, the capacity was increased to 40,000 -12,000 more seats- and, in addition to the powerful cooling system installed for the great selection event, a state-of-the-art LED lighting system was installed. In the immediate vicinity of the stadium is the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum.