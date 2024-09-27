Home page policy

Press Split

Rescue workers gather in Beirut after an Israeli airstrike. © Marwan Naaman/dpa

According to the Israeli army, the target of the new bombings are militia rockets. Residents should leave the area – also because explosions could cause buildings to collapse.

Tel Aviv – After the massive air strike in a suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut, Israel’s air force is attacking the area again, according to the army. The military said the target was weapons stored under civilian residential buildings belonging to the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia. According to an army spokesman, these are rockets.

The explosions from the weapons could damage or collapse buildings, warned Daniel Hagari. The army had previously asked residents to leave the area. According to Hagari, the missiles also pose a threat to international shipping and strategic facilities of the State of Israel.

According to Israel, the previous massive attack targeted the headquarters of the Shiite militia. It was said that this was hidden under residential buildings. According to unconfirmed media reports, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was the target of the attack. dpa