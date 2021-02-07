President Alberto Fernández attacked the Justice on Sunday and in an interview that the Supreme Court “is wrong” and became “in a court of very low social qualification” in recent years, after Nestor Kirchner was “a prestigious court.” He also defended Milagro Sala, one of the prey of Kirchnerism.

“What was a prestigious court in the years of Néstor Kirchner, today is a court with very little social qualification,” Fernández said in an interview with Page 12.

There he criticized the Justice and pointed out that “he has to realize that it is working badly and all Argentines have to realize that every time one talks about justice, the media immediately state that We are looking for impunity for Cristina and that is not the case“.

“Here the unpunished are some opponents because they know they have a justice that responds to them and all the means that protect them,” he shot.

In addition, he remarked that when he states “that the functioning of the Court must be reviewed” it is not because he is “pressuring” the court. And he remarked that an expansion of the number of members “nothing will do” as long as “continues with the same logic of the present, where one arrives with an extraordinary resource and arbitrarily they say which one they take and which one does not.”

“There is a problem from the beginning of origin in the functioning of the Court, which is the scope of the extraordinary appeal. That must be reviewed. I believe that the Court has to go back to doing what it originally was in the Constitution. The crisis of justice It is an issue that was not debated and that is being debated today. It is an issue that was hidden and that is present today. And I have put it on stage. This was not talked about like that before and that’s how the President speaks. Now, of course, I have a certain impotence because it is an autonomous power in the Republic and as I am a real republicanI respect that autonomy, but it does not mean that I endorse what they do, “he added.

He also said that in 2019, the Court, according to what “one of its members told him a while ago”, issued “around 26 thousand rulings, but only 300 had grounds.”

And that they used “that resource of Article 280 to avoid reviewing a case involving a former vice president and enable an extraordinary appeal by two transferred judges and transform it into a very serious institutional issue”, in reference to the cases of Amado Boudou and the judges targeted by Kirchnerism Leopoldo Bruglia and Pablo Bertuzzi.

Finally, he referred to the judicial situation of the social leader Milagro Sala, who is under house arrest in Jujuy, and remarked: “I believe that there is a case of lawfare par excellence and it is that of Milagro Sala. She was persecuted by the Jujuy justice, with a political purpose. A judicial scenario is being built around her that is causing her to suffer an absolutely improper detention. “

When asked if he spoke about this issue with the governor of Jujuy Gerardo Morales, Fernández said: “Yes, but he does not share my opinion. And Morales was elected by the Jujuy. And I have to respect that. Now, that doesn’t mean that I share what happened with Milagro Sala. “

Days ago, the President had been against the possibility of pardoning Sala and other prisoners of Kirchnerism, which generated strong criticism from Julio De Vido and Luis D’Elia, among others.

Milagro Sala, dam in Jujuy. Photo Télam.

Regarding Milagro Sala, in the interview she recalled a situation she experienced when she went to visit her and related that when she asked for “authorization to go see her (in 2016)” they gave it to her “for December 31 at 4 in the afternoon.” And that he presented himself with his lawyer’s credential and they made him go to a room where “they took off all his clothes to control.”

“I have never experienced that in my professional life. Never. Even so, I saw her and was able to give testimony before the IACHR about what was happening,” he concluded.

And he opined that the Supreme Court should “carefully review what has happened in the Milagro Sala case, with care and attention.”