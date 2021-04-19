The start of this week until this Wednesday in the Region of Murcia It will be marked by spring weather, with temperatures that in Murcia will be between 23 and 25 degrees, typical of the time, and winds from the south. There will not be a clear stability, since they will pass small troughs without becoming a storm.

The beginning of the week will be marked, the days will be cloudy and there could be some precipitation, especially on Tuesday afternoon in inland areas and mountains, as Luis Bañón, spokesman for the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency ( Aemet) in Murcia and meteorologist. The spring weather will give way this Thursday to a Atlantic storm that will bring a decrease of the maximum of around 5 degrees in the interior, the entry of winds from the east and generalized rains in the Region of Murcia, which are locally strong.

On the afternoon of this Monday it is possible that some drops in the northwest, but they will be of little importance. While this Tuesday first thing in the morning a front would finish passing and it will be a very cloudy day; In the afternoon, the probabilities of precipitation would be quite high in the interior, mountain and Altiplano areas. While this Wednesday will be a day in general with a lot of cloudiness. The probability of precipitation will increase with the arrival of an Atlantic storm that will affect the Region as of early Thursday morning, which will bring locally strong widespread rainfall and lower temperatures.

Friday will be a day of transition without ruling out some other shower and during the weekend, although they are initial forecasts, the Levante winds will continue to increase, without ruling out some precipitation, generally of a weak nature. So although until this Wednesday “the odds are more marginal, there could be some precipitation at some point in the Region throughout the week,” he commented.

Specifically, these three days until Wednesday will be marked by a certain instability, a lot of medium cloudiness and mainly high and more probable precipitations especially this Tuesday, which could affect the north of the Region and mountainous areas. On Wednesday, some weak precipitation is not ruled out either.

This Atlantic storm, which will generate much instability, would enter through the Peninsula as the anticyclone is in the British Isles, so it would be a more defined and closed storm, which would be placed on the Peninsula, without becoming DANA, since it would enter through Galicia and would leave through the Balearic Islands, so that it would take 24 hours to cross the Peninsula. There will be a clear drop in the maximums due to the entry of the Levante winds, so it will be a cool day for the season, since they will drop in the order of 4-5 degrees and will not exceed 20.5º in Murcia.

Friday will be a day of transition, there may be some precipitation, but weaker character. According to the predictions of the Aemet, for the weekend precipitacoines are expected during the day on Saturday throughout the Community with minimum temperatures below 10 degrees in municipalities such as Caravaca de la Cruz. On Sunday rain is expected in most of the Region with intervals of clouds and clearings. Temperatures on the weekend will be below normal and on Sunday there could be a storm from Levante. In the case of the Murcian capital, the maximum temperatures will be around 20 degrees maximum and 13 minimum during the weekend.

The rains will affect almost the entire country



Instability and rainfall in “almost any” part of Spain will mark this week that it will have normal temperatures for these dates of the year after a weekend in which the thermometers were between 4 and 7 degrees Celsius (ºC) below normal in the minimum, according to Aemet.

The spokesperson of the Aemet, Rubén del Campo, detailed that the weekend strong frosts in the Pyrenees, where in Cerler (Huesca) -10ºC was reached in the early hours of Saturday and -5ºC were registered in the Cantabrian mountain range, as in Valderrendible and Cubillo de Ebro (Cantabria) and in the east of Castilla y León, as in Burgo of Osma (Soria) or in Cuéllar (Segovia).

Thus, it specifies that the minimums were generally between 4 and 7ºC below normal for the time of year in the northern half and that this Monday frosts have occurred again, especially in the Pyrenees and the northern and central peninsular moors, although they have been weaker. “The next few days these frosts will almost definitely disappear,” said the spokesman, who awaits the arrival of the Atlantic wind, which is “more temperate”, although more humid.

Specifically, he hopes that temperatures will be at normal values ​​at least until Wednesday and that a situation known as “barometric swamp” will occur, consisting of a “very similar” atmospheric pressure in most of the territory, in which the low relative pressures will predominate, which will be accompanied by the presence of cold air in the upper layers of the atmosphere. This will lead to a unstable “typically springtime” environment, with scattered showers spread over much of the country.

The spokesman predicted that on Wednesday afternoon a front associated with an Atlantic storm will arrive that will leave rains in Galicia, Extremadura, western Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha and western Andalusia. Thermometers “won’t change too much” although they may drop slightly, with maximums above 20ºC in much of the center and south of the peninsula, as well as in points of the Ebro Valley and inland Galicia and Cantabrian communities.

On Tuesday the clouds will be abundant in much of the Peninsula, especially in the north and east, with scattered showers. The Aemet predicted that for Wednesday the instability will continue in the north and east of the peninsula, it will also extend to the Balearic Islands. As for Thursday, he explained that the storm will get closer to Spain and its frontal system will sweep the Peninsula from west to east and in its path will leave rainfall in most of the Spanish geography, since they will arrive in the Balearic Islands at night. The rains in general will be weak and scattered in the western half, in the center and eastern half of the Peninsula, while they may reach “more intensity” and even be “locally persistent” in the Mediterranean regions. For this reason, he pointed out that temperatures will drop precisely in the eastern half as a result of greater cloudiness and rains.

Finally, Del Campo announced that the weekend will most likely continue the influence of the low pressures, with widely distributed rains and showers that in principle would affect the western third of the peninsula on Friday and that will extend on Saturday and Sunday to the south and east of the Peninsula. The communities with the least probability of rainfall or where they will be weaker and more dispersed between Friday and Sunday will be Catalonia and the Balearic Islands. Temperatures will rise on Friday and Saturday and fall on Sunday.

The Canary Islands for their part will have cloudy skies in the north of the islands of greater relief and it will be clearer in the rest. Trade winds will blow until Thursday and the winds will turn further north and will bring greater cloudiness to the archipelago with rainfall, especially in the north of the more mountainous islands. The temperatures until Thursday will not experience changes although from that day on they will decrease.