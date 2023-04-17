The Colombian Dairon Asprilla was the absolute protagonist of the day of the MLS this Saturday, by signing a great Chilean goal to open the comeback of the Portland Timbers against the leaders Seattle Sounders (4-1).

Asprilla’s great goal came on the eve of the day’s highlight, ‘Traffic’ between Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles FC, reigning MLS champion.

It will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the Galaxy, with a particular derby between the Mexican Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez and Carlos Velawho scored a midweek brace in LAFC’s win against Vancouver that earned his team a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals.

Gabonese Denis Bouanga, LAFC striker, he has extraordinary numbers and has scored six goals and provided two assists in six games this season.

The Galaxy, furthermore, have yet to win at the start of the season and have only three points in the table, with three goals scored in six games.

This Saturday, the magnificent acrobatic performance by Asprilla, a former player of the National Athletic, opened a tremendous comeback for the Timbers, who scored four goals in 18 minutes to topple the Sounders, who had gone ahead of the game hour thanks to the Peruvian Raul Ruidíaz.

Asprilla’s goal

The Timbers hadn’t been able to win for six games, after starting the year with a win, and this Saturday they overwhelmed their rivals with targets from the Brazilian Nathan Fogaca, the Polish Jaroslaw Niezgoda and the Colombianor Juan David Mosquera.

The Sounders fell after three straight wins and lost their lead to Saint Louis City, who bounced back after two straight losses with a tremendous 5-1 win over Eastern leaders Cincinnati.

