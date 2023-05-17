And the Florida governor’s recent signing of a bill that would restrict the Chinese’ purchase of agricultural land in the state came to bring back to the fore that controversy, renewing the talk about the extent of the dangers the Chinese ownership of those lands poses to American security, especially in light of the growing conflict between the two countries, and with Washington’s consideration Beijing is “the most important challenge” according to the US national security document.

Despite the weak percentage of Chinese ownership of the total foreign-owned land in the United States, a number of states and lawmakers are rushing to put new restrictions on their ownership, in addition to other nationalities from countries that are not friendly to the United States.

Writer Patty Waldemir, in an article for the British newspaper Financial Times, summarizes the details of the (old and new) crisis that is being called by a number of US legislators and state governors, and says:

Dozens of states as well as federal lawmakers are trying to prevent the Chinese from buying land in America.

Chinese ownership of less than 1 percent of US land owned by foreigners, according to USDA reports in 2021. The number has risen dramatically in recent years.

China’s overseas agricultural investment grew more than tenfold between 2009 and 2016, which is causing tension for Washington.

Legally, the author points out that “there is no federal law currently preventing foreigners from buying land in the United States, and the currently proposed bill in this context to ban the purchase of American agricultural land by China, Russia, Iran and North Korea has not been discussed anywhere in Congress until now”.

At the same time, it also notes “this month’s proposals calling for preventing foreigners from buying land near eight military bases,” recalling the issue raised by Fufeng (a Chinese food manufacturing company)’s proposal to pump a large investment near a military base in North Dakota (a state located in midwestern states).

Last week, Florida’s governor signed a law banning most Chinese from buying farmland (using this to promote his position on stopping the influence of the Chinese Communist Party and as a potential presidential candidate). While an American pressure group (United Chinese Americans) warned that this law “legitimizes discrimination and racism towards Asian Americans.”

A few days ago, the governor of Montana also signed a law banning governments, companies and individuals from (China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea as well as Russia and Venezuela) from buying or leasing farmland.

Texas lawmakers are also discussing a law to restrict some foreigners from purchasing such assets as well.

Exaggerated fears

Commenting on this, the American academic and professor of international relations at Hamilton College in New York, Alain Kafroni, believes that “while Chinese companies are certainly working to increase their global investments in agriculture, the implications of this general trend for the United States of America are greatly exaggerated.” .

And he points out, in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, that “during the recent hearings of a newly formed and very hawkish House Committee on China, politicians from both parties issued xenophobic warnings about China’s ownership of American farmland, including accusations that it Farms are being bought near military bases for surveillance purposes.” But he diminishes those concerns.

The American academic, professor of international relations at Hamilton College in New York, justifies this by saying: “In fact, less than 1 percent of all US farmland owned by foreigners is owned by Chinese citizens.”

Returning to Bati Waldemir’s article, I quoted an official at the National Center for Agrarian Law, as saying that the current battles over foreign ownership date back to colonial days, and in the early last century most Asians were prevented from owning land in many states.. Now the debate is raging again with 34 states America wants to restrict foreign investment in the lands.

Political hysteria about China!

In exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy”, Associate Professor at Cornell University, Allen Carlson, whose work mainly focuses on issues related to Chinese politics, foreign policy and Asian security, says:

American politics are deeply divided these days.

Within this divide, only one issue unites them: concern about the rise of China and its potential effects on the United States.

Some of this concern is justified, but much of it appears to be driven by something akin to “paranoia” about China.

And he continues, “It seems to me that the Chinese ownership of American property (including lands) falls under this context,” stressing that “it is difficult to see the threat that such ownership poses to Americans.”

“It’s also easy to see how some American politicians have recently focused on such Chinese possessions as a way of showing their power to China,” adds the associate professor at Cornell University.

Perhaps the best example of such “political grandeur” occurred in Florida, where governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida. It is not clear whether this law is constitutional. While it is quite clear that it is “more the product of political hysteria about China than a well-thought-out policy measure”.

The danger lies

The Republican representative, a member of the Committee on Chinese-American Relations, had warned at the first meeting of the committee last March that China is not a major player in the agricultural sector in his country, but “its increasing acquisition of land abroad is a matter of concern to Washington.”

He also revealed that Beijing has in recent years raised its holdings of foreign farmland by 1,000 percent, and owns about 1,300 agricultural processing facilities outside China, a number that is growing rapidly, according to NPR.