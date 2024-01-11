“Kommersant”: Hero of Russia Magasumov, who shot the girl, added an article about hooliganism

Military investigators have added a new article to the Hero of Russia, Lieutenant Colonel Irek Magasumov, who was arrested in a criminal case for an accidental shooting. The investigation suspects the military man of hooliganism, for which he faces up to 5 years in prison.

The military man is charged with Article 213 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. According to investigators, the lieutenant colonel, who took the life of a young resident of Lugansk, took the car from his subordinate after the incident. In this conflict, it did not come to the point of a fight or the use of weapons; the officer suppressed the junior officers with his authority and forced them to give him the Niva.

For the first article, for accidentally shooting a resident of Lugansk on August 11, 2023, Magasumov could face a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. It is likely that in the officer’s case, a less severe punishment will be absorbed by a more severe one, so the maximum term will be determined precisely according to the first article.

Magasumov's lawyers did not have time to familiarize themselves with the case

Details proceedings became known to the Kommersant newspaper. On the evening of December 30, the investigator notified the officer’s defense about the completion of the investigation and called them to review the materials. However, according to the lawyers, they were unable to arrive in Lugansk on that day due to the New Year holidays and bad weather.

Photo: Evgeny Epanchintsev / RIA Novosti

The criminal case of the Russian officer contains 16 volumes. The lawyers promised to review the materials in two to three weeks. However, it became known that the investigator applied to the 235th Garrison Military Court with a petition to limit the period for familiarizing the defense with the case. The court began considering the application on January 10.

How my client was charged in the final version, and why he began to familiarize himself with the case materials separately from the defense, is not yet clear to me

one of Magasumov's lawyers

The court toughened the punishment for the officer, although it was planned to soften it

In December, the possibility of reclassifying the charge that was originally charged against Magasumov to a less serious one was discussed. In particular, Article 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Deprivation of life by negligence) was considered. However, in the end the charges became even harsher, as an article on hooliganism was added to the case.

“Even the head of the investigation team doubted that a military officer, a member of the Military Military District and a Hero of Russia could deliberately shoot an innocent girl. Even if she didn’t show him due respect,” the lawyer explained.

Photo: Alexander Kazakov / Kommersant

According to the final version of the investigation, the Hero of Russia started shooting, then left the crime scene. To escape, he took a car from other military personnel, which can be regarded as hooliganism.

Initially, the lieutenant colonel was arrested on October 11, 2023, on charges of shooting a girl whom he and a colleague met in a Luhansk cafe. They asked the military to shoot with a pistol, and in the end a bullet hit one of them. This happened nine days after Magasumov was awarded the Gold Star medal of the Hero of Russia in the St. George Hall of the Kremlin.

The defense of the Hero of Russia claims that Magasumov went to help a colleague and was not present at the fatal moment. The accidental shot was fired by a senior lieutenant, who confessed to it, but investigators detained the lieutenant colonel.