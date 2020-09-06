On the eve of the unauthorized opposition rally within the heart of Minsk, one other arrests started. Reported by RIA News in his Telegram-channel by publishing the related video.

In line with the company, 5 folks have already been detained.

On September 6, Minsk will host the “March of Unity” – a march and rally towards the present Belarusian authorities, together with President Alexander Lukashenko, in addition to towards the outcomes of the final elections.

In reference to the deliberate motion, particular tools, together with water cannons, was pushed into town heart.

Mass protests attributable to the disagreement of native residents on the outcomes of the presidential elections have been happening in Belarus for greater than three weeks.