The Cordovan police, in collaboration with the Santiago police, stopped Joaquín Magliano, son of Luis Magliano, the former president of the Rural Society of Jesús María, in Córdoba. It is due to the disappearance of 3,530 head of cattle.

The Justice of Santiago del Estero decided to investigate, detain and transfer the new 24-year-old accused accused as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of cattle theft and scam.

Thus, the case that began to be investigated on January 30 of last year, after the denunciation of the firms San Eugenio, El Tránsito and El 38 continues to add chapters and implicated persons. With that of Magliano son there are already four those arrested for the millionaire robbery.

Luis Magliano, president of the Rural Society of Jesús María was the first arrested in the cause of the millionaire robbery.

The first of those arrested was his father, Louis magliano, owner of Oleos del Centro, who was a fugitive for 10 days; Y Damien Manzanelli, who was the administrator of the denounced field. He is also a prisoner Juan Pablo Miretti, director of Agrolam and former president of the Rural Society of Quimilí.

The case began when the complainant firms began to send cattle from their fields located in Chaco, Formosa and Corrientes to the Oleos del Centro establishments, led by Magliano Sr., for rearing and fattening. In total, there were 3,530 cattle valued at approximately 150 million pesos.

Closing last year, a pandemic in between, the affected firms realized that the animals were missing when they went to remove them and made the corresponding police report.

From there, the raids began in different fields. Of the total denounced, the companies had recovered 1,501 animals, the majority (987) were in fields belonging to the national senator José Alperovich.

The new arrest

Judicial sources specified that the arrest took place this Saturday at Magliano’s home in the Bulgheroni neighborhood, in Jesús María; in an operation coordinated between the Santiago del Estero justice system and the Colón Departmental Police in Córdoba. And he was transferred to Santiago del Estero where a judicial statement will be taken.

The front of Joaquín Magliano’s house where the raids and arrest of the son of the important rancher were carried out. Photo: Courtesy La Voz.

A month ago, the Santiago justice raided in the provincial town of Quimilí a farm belonging to the Cabaña Pilagá firm, owned by the Miretti family, former partners of Magliano.

In this field, where there are a thousand animals from the ADBlick livestock fund grazing, 244 head of cattle were found that are missing from the feedlot of the former director of the Rural Society of Cordoba.

ADBlick is an investment fund in agricultural activities, based in the City, whose founder and president is Jose Demicheli.

Order from Interpol

It was noted that Interpol is looking for José Demicheli, administrator of the ADBlick livestock investment fund, who is a fugitive, and on whose ranch 244 of the 3,530 missing cattle were found.

The request was made by the Judge of Control and Guarantees of Santiago del Estero, María Pía Danielsen, the same one who issued the national and international arrest warrant for the businessman, at the request of the prosecutor Mariela Bitar de Papa.

In mid-April, a Santiago police commission was present in two homes where Demicheli supposedly resided, in the City, but they did not find him in any of the buildings.

Faced with this situation, Bitar de Papa required that he be declared in a state of rebellion and ordered his national and international capture, a request to which Danielsen gave the green light.

The Santiago justice and police have already found 1,504 animals, of which 1,100 were found in two provincial fields owned by Senator José Alperovich: in Bandera Bajada and La Galesa.

To these are added the 244 cattle capitalized by the Adblick cattle fund in the field of the firm Agrolam; and another 160 in a feedlot in the province of Santa Fe.

With information from Télam