From: Christian Deutschlaender

“Migration without integration means more division and less solidarity,” says CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Dispute about migration: It crashes between the CSU and the traffic light coalition. The state group retreat rejects several projects from Berlin.

Berlin/Munich – The dispute over migration flares up again. The CSU is strictly against the plans of the traffic light coalition in migration policy. In the draft resolution for their retreat starting on Wednesday, the regional group clearly rejects several projects of the new federal government, reports the Munich Merkuright “Migration without integration means more division and less solidarity,” said CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt.

Key points of the CSU concept: The refugee status must already be decided at the EU’s external border. “We want to decide upon arrival at the EU’s external borders who has legitimate refugee status and who doesn’t. Anyone who does not receive a claim will be rejected,” the paper says. The CSU speaks out against the “lane change” on the job market. “We clearly reject new incentives for irregular migration. We reject a so-called lane change by mixing asylum and labor migration, as well as the extensive conversion of tolerance into residence permits planned by Left-Yellow.” The lane change has been debated for years, even in the Union, opinions differ. Daniel Günther, CDU regent in the north, once offensively spoke out in favor of it.

German passport as “the highest sign of belonging to our country”

In addition, it should not be accepted to only present an “affidavit” at the border instead of papers. “We want to know who is coming to us. The traffic light says goodbye to that.” The CSU is sticking to a mandatory identity check and saying clearly: “Without a secure identity and full participation in the asylum procedure and in the determination of identity, there must be no right of residence in Germany.” There should also be no relaxation of citizenship .

Getting a German passport is “the highest sign of belonging to our country. The lowering of the requirements for obtaining German citizenship planned by Links-Gelb does not do justice to this principle of belonging.” The previous requirements for the length of stay in Germany and the integration into German living conditions must remain. “We reject an extension of dual citizenship,” says the paper.

Dobrindt continued: “We want humanity and order in migration with clear rules: decisions on asylum claims at the EU’s external borders, separation between labor migration and asylum, mandatory identity checks and no expansion of dual citizenship. On the other hand, we clearly reject the left-yellow policy of migration without integration.”

In security policy, too, the CSU is confronting the traffic light

In security policy, too, the CSU is confronting the traffic light. The coalition agreement between the SPD, the Greens and the FDP is “a document of distrust in our security authorities,” says the draft resolution. Among other things, there should be no new restrictions on the protection of the constitution. The security authorities need access to messenger services such as Whatsapp, the traffic light should not let them “detect almost blindly on the net”.

The retreat of the Christsozialen, traditionally in January in Kreuth (later: Kloster Seeon), now begins on Wednesday in Berlin and lasts two days. Merz is planned as an external guest, the first major appearance since his official confirmation by postal vote. The January appointment fell through because the PCR tests were positive for Dobrindt and several employees as well as a foreign guest.

