Chihuahua— In the second ambush in less than a month at the gates of the Aquiles Serdán prison, which left three people wounded by gunshots, there were also no arrests, as in the one that occurred on July 18; in both cases, according to unofficial sources in charge of the investigations, the targets were alleged members of the Sinaloa Cartel recently released from state prison.

In the attack that took place on the night of Thursday, August 15, three individuals were injured: Manuel Alejandro UV, 29 years old; Elier Iden GU, 27 years old; and Arturo HP, 20 years old, the latter brother of the head of a criminal leader from Guachochi, identified as Alberto HP, alias “El Cheyenne,” who is fighting against another group from the same cartel for control of that municipality and other mountain towns.

Elier and Arturo had been held in the Cereso since July 6 of this year, accused of placing narco-banners with threats against the other faction that disputes territorial control in Guachochi, Guadalupe N., alias “El Palapas.”

Shortly before nine o’clock on Thursday evening, according to investigations, the three victims left the Aquiles Serdán prison when they were shot by another unit that caught up with them and fled at full speed after shooting at them without stopping.

The Prosecutor’s Office is keeping the details of the vehicles involved confidential, but according to a report from hospital staff who arrived around 9:30 p.m., the three arrived aboard a car that had bullet holes.

As of yesterday afternoon, the three injured were stable and out of danger, protected by elements of the State Prosecutor’s Office as victims of the crime of attempted intentional homicide with a firearm.

The medical report did not specify what injuries the injured persons had.

Investigations indicated that the attack was directed at the brother of “El Cheyenne,” due to his family ties to the leader of Gente Nueva in the municipality of Guachochi, who is involved in a feud with the other leader of the same criminal group considered a member of the Sinaloa Cartel.

War from Guachochi to Cereso

In the days leading up to the Ultramarathon of the Canyons, one of the main tourist events in Guachochi, several narco-banners appeared in the town warning of a curfew and directly threatening the “El Palapas” group.

The posting of these messages on July 2 exposed the struggle between two factions of the Sinaloa Cartel and forced special operations to guarantee security at the most important tourist event of each year.

Thus, on July 6, Elier Iden and Arturo HP were arrested in Guachochi by agents of various corporations that participated in the operations, and hours later they were presented before a criminal control judge who ordered their preventive detention during the course of the investigations.

On July 18, upon leaving the Cereso, Manuel Villicaña Pacheco, alias “El Largo Pol”, was ambushed along with two companions, one from Guachochi and another member of the Municipal Police of the capital; the first two died, as did one of the attackers, accidentally shot by the same aggressors.

Investigations by the FGE identified “El Largo Pol” as the leader of a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel with operations in Chihuahua; they attributed the attack to another faction of the same cartel, led by Salvador Humberto “El Verín” SM, but there were no arrests, except for one person considered a “hawk,” who was accused of crimes against community safety, but was not directly linked to the attack.

Then, on Sunday, July 21, a former state police officer imprisoned for ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, José Eduardo GG, alias “El Guachochi,” was murdered inside the Cereso. To date, no connection has been established between this murder and the other violent events, despite involving the same criminal organization.

The latest incident linking Cereso to the criminal activity of the same group was last Thursday night, with another attack on the recently released subjects at the door.

As of yesterday, there were no details of the reason for the change in the preventive detention measure of the injured, who had been held for just over a month, but it was confirmed with the State Public Security Secretariat that their release was ordered by a judicial authority at noon on Thursday, which is why they were allowed to leave prison at night, once all the formalities were completed.

Chronology:

War between the New People, from Guachochi to Cereso