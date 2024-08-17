The Chihuahua Diary

David Pinon Balderrama / The Daily

In the second ambush in less than a month at the gates of the Aquiles Serdán prison, which left three people wounded by gunshots, there were also no arrests, as in the one that occurred on July 18; in both cases, according to unofficial sources in charge of the investigations, the targets were alleged members of the Sinaloa Cartel recently released from state prison.

In the attack that took place on the night of last Thursday, August 15, three subjects were injured: Manuel Alejandro UV, 29 years old; Elier Iden GU, 27 years old and Arturo HP, 20 years old, the latter brother of a criminal leader from Guachochi, identified as Alberto HP, alias “El Cheyenne”, who fights against another group from the same cartel.

Shooting outside the prison left 3 injured; they had just left prison They were after brother of ‘El Cheyenne’, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel

for control of that municipality and other mountain towns.

Elier and Arturo had been held in the Cereso since July 6 of this year, accused of placing narco-banners with threats against the other faction that disputes the command in Guachochi, Guadalupe N., alias “El Palapas.”