Another aircraft-type drone shot down in the sky over the Bryansk region

Another aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down in the sky over the Bryansk region after a night attack. about this in his Telegram– Channel said the governor of the region Alexander Bogomaz.

The head of the region said that as a result of the attempted attack, there was no damage or casualties.

On the night of August 29-30, air defense forces shot down three Ukrainian drones, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. In the morning, the Armed Forces of Ukraine again tried to attack the region.