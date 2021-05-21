It does not go any more. The League 2020-21 comes to an end and does so with another afternoon of strong emotions. If the day 37 of last Sunday was already a suggestive advance and a tribute to the nostalgia of those afternoons of football and transistors, the bulk of the 38, the last and final, promises to push the hearts of good fans to the limit.

Seven simultaneous encounters from 6:00 p.m. and almost everything to be decided. The four Spanish teams that will contest the next edition of the Champions League through the national championship are already known -except for surprises in the dispatches derived from the challenge of the Super League and the penalties derived from UEFA-. Also that Eibar de Mendilibar, that miraculous and humble project that has managed to treat the greats of Spanish football for seven seasons, will play in Segunda next season. However, everything else will not be definitively known until the marathon of encounters comes to an end, shortly before 8:00 p.m., lowering the heart rate and giving way to the traditional summer period in the clubs, marked by the comings and goings of players and coaches and the renewed illusions of projects forged in the heat of summer.

The first open front, for important reasons, is the title resolution League. Atlético and Real Madrid, neighbors in the capital and eternal rivals, they play being champions, now without Barça in the equation, because the Catalans fell from a fight that has been a roller coaster throughout the course with a sad defeat at the Camp Nou against Celta. The rojiblancos play with the advantage that they do not have to be aware of anything that happens beyond their own game. The mattress accounts are simple, since a victory against Valladolid in the José Zorrilla is the eleventh alirón in athletic history.

The rojiblanco team never failed when reaching the last game they depended on themselves to be champion, but it will not be easy. Simeone’s pupils are well warned. Already with the League in their hands, after the draw at the Camp Nou and also at Real Madrid-Sevilla, Atlético suffered before the Real Society in the Metropolitan despite a great first half and put the endurance of the long-suffering mattress fans to the test with a comeback ‘in extremis’ against Osasuna in a game that should have tied much earlier in view of the opportunities available to him.

Now, at the moment of truth, he also faces a team that is playing for permanence, although it depends on defeating the leader and expecting two separate setbacks from Huesca and Elche. It is almost a carom, yes, so it will be necessary to check if the Pucelana faith in the miracle is at the height of the athletic illusion.

European posts



Meanwhile, Madrid will have to wait for the mattress puncture and fulfill a victory against the Villarreal, which despite having in sight the final of the Europa League against Manchester United next Wednesday, is also at stake to secure a place in the second continental competition through the League. Difficult company the yellow one, because it depends on a stumble of the Real society or the Betis and of assaulting the Di Stéfano, a scenario that could say goodbye to Primera football if, as everything indicates, the Chamartín club enables a Santiago Bernabéu in full remodeling for the following campaign, in which the return of the public to the stadiums ventures.

Real Sociedad and Betis are worth defeating Osasuna and Celta, who do not play anything, to ensure their presence in the Europa League next season.



Real and Betis are right now fifth and sixth, respectively. Therefore, they would go straight to the group stage of the next Europa League. To keep their squares, it is worth them to win on paths visits to Osasuna and Celta, that nothing is played anymore except the prestige and the distribution of economic prizes based on the final classification. For its part, the seventh would have to settle for a preview of the new Conference League, a round that requires competing in the Old Continent since mid-August, with what this implies at the preseason level, and a competition that does not look as attractive. However, if, as is happening right now, Villarreal is ranked seventh, and they win the Europa League, Spanish football would not be present in the first edition of the new tournament, as the ‘yellow submarine’ would win a place in the Champions League. .

The pressure of descent



Beyond the excitement and the illusion to travel through Europe next season, the fight for salvation is pressing like no other, because life changes for the player in the highest category. Said Valladolid He starts as the team with the most complicated picture, by score (31) and by his rival. With two points more than the blanquivioletas is the Elche (33), which, however, also depends on what the Huesca, because the Alto Aragón team has the same score but the particular ‘golaveraje’ won.

Huesca depends on itself to guarantee its continuity in the Primera one more campaign, something that it will achieve if it defeats Valencia at El Alcoraz.



Pacheta’s team, on the decline for much of the season, has not stopped believing in salvation despite a very bad first round, in which they won in 19 games and 12 scant points. Since the arrival of the Burgos coach in January, as a replacement for Míchel, the Aragonese team has accumulated eight of its nine victories of the course and now has the permanence in his hand, since the triumph in El Alcoraz against a Valencia without any pressure after a season for oblivion would mean the continuity in First. Meanwhile, in Elche the reaction since the signing of Fran Escribá as coach instead of Jorge Almirón has fallen a bit short, and now he needs to defeat Athletic at Martínez Valero and wait for the Huesca ruling.