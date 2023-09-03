Another action with the burning of the Koran took place in the Swedish city of Malmö, it almost escalated into riots. Both the initiator of the burning of religious scriptures and those who tried to attack him were detained, the TV channel reported on September 3 Svt.

According to police, 37-year-old Salvan Momika burned the Koran on Wernhemstorget Street around 14:00 local time (15:00 Moscow time). The actions of the man attracted the attention of about 200 people, one of them tried to stop them, but the police detained the attacker.

In total, several people were detained by the police, Momika was also at the police station.

“We are treating this as a special incident, we are not disclosing any information about what happened at this time,” said Rikard Lundqvist, a police spokesman for the southern region of Sweden.

At the end of August, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told reporters that Sweden did not plan, following Denmark, to ban the public burning of religious scriptures.

On August 25, the Danish government announced that it plans to draft a bill to ban the burning of religious books in public places.

Since the beginning of this year, actions to burn the Koran have become more frequent in Sweden, Denmark and other European countries. The first of them was held by the leader of the Danish far-right Hard Deal party Rasmus Paludan. He burned a holy book near the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. Subsequently, this caused a strong resonance. In response to criticism, the Swedish Foreign Ministry explained the incident as a demonstration of freedom of speech.